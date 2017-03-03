Flipping to help our food banks

Pancakes were handed out at Wakefield Cathedral on Shrove Tuesday in exchange for donations of food to help those in need.

Dozens of people left tinned and packaged delicacies on the steps of the building and were given a pancake as a thank you for their kindness.

Reverend Tim Stevens also put on a flipping display to encourage people to get involved.

Around £1,000 worth of food was donated and will be handed out to St Catherine’s and St George’s Lupset food banks as well as the Wakefield Rent Deposit Scheme, which helps people out of homelessness.

Cathedral Dean the Very Reverend Jonathan Greener said: “Pancake Day is traditionally the day when households clear their cupboards to prepare for Lent - a period of fasting and prayer as they get ready for Easter.

“Nowadays people often give up chocolate, cake or sweets – but this year we asked people to give something instead and join us in helping to go some way towards alleviating food poverty here in the Wakefield district.”

A shopping trolley will remain in the Cathedral throughout Lent for anyone who wants to make a donation.

The food will be distributed to other food banks in the district including South Ossett, Kinsley, Pontefract, Featherstone, South Elmsall and Castleford.

Suitable items include tinned food, jars of sauce, rice and pasta, biscuits, cereals, tea bags and coffee.