Flood hit canal walk returns

A charity canal walk is back on track after the catastrophic Boxing Day floods.

The Rotary Navigation Walk from Wakefield to Sowerby Bridge is back on the calendar for April 2 after flood damage forced its cancellation last year.

Bill Sutton, of Horbury and Ossett Phoenix Rotary Club said: “The Canals and River Board have performed miracles to repair the damage and thus enable this great fundraising event to go ahead again in 2017.”

The walk along the Calder and Hebble canal will range from Horbury in the East to Sowerby Bridge nearly 20 miles away in the west. But there are optional routes which will take in places like Marsden and Elland. There is also a starting point at Calder Grove.

The walk will be raising funds for four hospices in Calderdale, Kirklees and Wakefield.

Adult registration costs £7. You can register and pay online via www.rotarynavigation.co.uk, or by contacting the registration officer on 0779 6672421, or by mail to Registration Officer, Carldon House,1A Hopton Lane, Mirfield, WF14 8JT.