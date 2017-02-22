Flying the flag for LGBT History month

Wakefield Council is flying a flag at Pontefract Castle in support of Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual and Trans (LGBT) History month.

LGBT History month aims to promote equality and diversity by raising awareness of, and matters that affect, the LGBT community.

Coun Ryan Case, Wakefield Council’s Lesbian, Gay, Bi-Sexual and Trans Champion, said: “I’m delighted to show our support for LGBT History month with a rainbow flag at Pontefract Castle.

“The flag is a symbol which celebrates diversity and increases the visibility of our LGBT community, their history, lives and their experiences.”

This year, LGBT History month marks the 50th anniversary of the decriminalisation of male homosexuality.

The flag is being flown at Pontefract Castle, which has its own historic tale of persecution with Edward II, Piers Gaveston and Thomas, Earl of Lancaster (Lord of Pontefract Castle).

Edward’s close relationship with Gaveston caused jealousy and conflict and ultimately led to their persecution. Lancaster had Gaveston executed in 1312 and in reaction, Edward had Lancaster imprisoned at Pontefract Castle.

Edward had Lancaster executed and Edward was later murdered by his wife, Isabella, and her lover.

For more information about LGBT History month visit www.lgbthistorymonth.org.uk