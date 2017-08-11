Follow the leader - Coun Peter Box says Brad Pitt would play him in a movie of his life

Brad Pitt seems the obvious choice!

2. Last meal on earth?

Potatoes, runner beans, peas and carrots followed by rhubarb and gooseberries – all straight from my own garden.

3. Advice to your teenage self?

Getting old isn’t as bad as you think.

4. Your best quality?

I’m an optimist (but with the look of a pessimist!).

5. Your worst quality?

Impatience. I always want to change things overnight.

6. Dream dinner party guests?

Barrack Obama, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Crazy Horse and Katy Perry.

7. Who is your hero?

Clement Attlee for his quiet leadership which changed society for the better. And he did it all without Twitter or Facebook.

8. What was your career plan b?

I didn’t have one, but I’d love to have been involved in modern dance. I love the fusion between music, dance and physicality.

9. What is your tipple?

Chardonnay.

10. Favourite holiday destination?

Moab in Utah for the scenery which is breath-taking and the weather which is hot.

11. If you could choose to be anyone for a day, who would it be?

Bruce Springsteen. Playing at Wembley Stadium sounds good.

12. What’s your greatest accomplishment?

I’m quietly pleased that I was involved in delivering The Hepworth gallery.

13. What’s your biggest bugbear?

I travel to Wakefield on the bus – so cars that go in bus lanes.

14. Favourite film?

The Ballad of Cable Hogue. I love the history of the American west and Jason Robards gave a brilliant performance.

15. Best band/group?

Old Crow Medicine Show. I’ve been lucky to see them in America and in Manchester earlier this year. I defy anyone to watch them and sit still!

16. Where is home and why?

I’m proud to be from Castleford. It’s my home town and helped shape me and my politics.

17. What can’t you get through the weekend without?

Gardening - whatever the weather.

18. What would people be surprised to know about you?

I’m brilliant at Doodle Jump – and I keep chickens!