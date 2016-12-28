Food company set to create up to 80 jobs at new plant

Up to 80 jobs will be created after a food company decided to set up a production plant in Ossett.

Freaks of Nature has announced plans to open the site as it prepares to launch its new brand of wheat and dairy-free deserts in April.

The company said it would employ 25 people when the plant on Milner Way opens, and could expand its team to 80 roles.

Peter Ahye, who founded Freaks of Nature, said: “We are excited to be launching our award-winning plant-based brand Freaks of Nature with a dedicated facility in Ossett.

“Investing back into the local region I’ve lived in for so many years is an important milestone in my business career.

“Wakefield is renowned for highly skilled people and top manufacturing talent, so we are absolutely delighted to be generating a number of new jobs with this venture.”

Mr Ahye said his company received a grant from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and was also being helped with training and recruitment by Wakefield Council.

Council leader Peter Box said: “I’m delighted to welcome a new investor to Wakefield, reflecting strong private sector confidence in our area as a business location.

“We have a great talent pool and a can-do attitude and this is attractive to entrepreneurs.

“I look forward to seeing the innovative Freaks of Nature establish themselves and grow.

The Ossett site will produce 125,000 pots of Freaks of Nature desserts a day.