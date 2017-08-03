Footballer Chloe has the world at her feet in Taipei

WOMEN’S footballer Chloe Dixon is about to jet off to Asia to play in the World University Games.

Chloe, of Clayton Avenue, Upton has been selected to play for Team GBR women’s football squad for the sporting event in Chinese Taipei later this month.

FOCUSED: Chloe Dixon has her eye on the ball.

The 21-year-old, who attended Upton Primary School and Minsthorpe Community College, said: “Being selected for the World University Games felt incredible and came as a big shock, so when I actually got in I was overwhelmed. I am looking forward to being able to experience China as this is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Chloe started playing the game at aged six when she was the only girl in Upton United’s Boys Club. She rose through the ranks and had a successful trial aged ten with Doncaster Rovers’ Belles.

She has tasted success on the field before as she was a member of the Balby Carr College team which won the English Schools FA Under 18s Girls Trophy in 2013 and 2014. Chloe, who has also played for Sheffield United Ladies, currently plays for Sheffield FC in the FA Women’s Super League.

Proud parents Katie and Kevin Dixon will be cheering their daughter on from their living room as the World University Games is set to be televised on Eurosport.

Mrs Dixon said: “We are just rooting for her to do very well out there. We couldn’t be more proud as parents. She just never stops shocking us as to what she can achieve. She always seems to strive for the next goal, and gets there. It will be the first time she has been on TV and we will be screaming at the screen.”

Chloe will fly out to Hong Kong on August 9 for a training camp. After the August 19 to 30 event, Chloe will begin a graduate teaching programme placement.

The footballer, who studied Sport, Physical Education and Health at University Campus Barnsley, may well end up doing her placement at her old school, Upton Primary.