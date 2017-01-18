For drummer of The Smiths and The Fall to give pub Q&A

A former drummer for indie legends, The Smiths, and an early incarnation of The Stone Roses is to launch his biography in Pontefract next week.

Simon Wolstencroft will be giving a Q&A at the Tap & Barrel on Front Street for his book ‘You Can Drum but You Can’t Hide, published by locally-based Route, about the hedonistic days of the 80s and 90s Manchester music scene.

Simon Wolstencroft with Ian Brown.

Simon, who was also drummer for The Fall for 11 years, is friends with some of the city’s biggest musicians, including Mark E Smith, Johnny Marr and Ian Brown, for which he helped write one of his solo albums, Golden Greats.

Often known as the ‘nearly man’, he left The Smiths because he didn’t like singer Morrissey’s voice, while he also the sticksman for The Patrol before they became The Stone Roses.

Both bands went on to become world famous.

Follwing the Q&A in Pontefract next week, his latest band, The G.O.D will give a performance.

Starting at 7.30pm on Wednesday, January 25, entry is free.