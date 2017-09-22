Former clergyman John Bailey jailed for abuse offences

A former clergyman has been jailed as part of a police investigation into historic abuse allegations.

John Bailey, 76, of Kippax, was jailed for six years after admitting 25 charges of offences against three young girls.

The case was part of Operation Redstone, launched by Lincolnshire Police after a review of safeguarding procedures by the Diocese of Lincoln.

After Bailey was sentenced yesterday at Lincoln Crown Court, Det Supt Rick Hatton said: “John Bailey admitted 25 charges of offences against three young girls. “He was clearly in a position of trust and he abused that trust and the judge has reflected that in the sentence handed down to Bailey today.

“This was one strand in the overall remit of Operation Redstone, which continues to investigate concerns raised within the Diocese by their safeguarding advisor.

“The investigations are historic in their nature and is in no way representative of current safeguarding practices and policies within the diocese.”