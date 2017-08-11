Former Premier League footballer brings academy to the district

Young footballers can sign up for coaching by former Premier League player Jamie Fullarton.

The midfielder, who played for clubs including Crystal Palace and Dundee United, is bringing his Costa Unida training academy to the UK, from Spain, for the first time.

And the centre, for children aged six to ten, will be based in Hemsworth, close to where Jamie has set up home with his family.

He said: “Costa Unida was set up 11 years ago to provide players of grass roots clubs the best opportunity to progress to professional football.

“It makes logical sense for the first phase of extending this same opportunity in the UK to be in the local area where my family are based.”

The academy, for both young boys and girls, will be based at the Sandygate Lane astro-turf facility.

Coaching sessions will take place from 5.30pm until 8pm on Wednesday evenings, with four groupings from under 7s to under 10s.

Jamie said: “The structured curriculum used in Marbella for the last decade will be implemented here in the UK with each age group being limited to a small number of players to enable individual development within a collective environment.

“The coaching provided by Costa Unida UK is a tool to complement and supplement the training and games program the players already receive at their clubs, it is not a replacement.

“Players of all abilities are welcome to the open trials as we are looking for individuals who want to be the best they can be, whatever they do and reach their full potential.”

Jamie, who has a UEFA Pro Licence coaching certificate, has coached the first teams of Crystal Palace and Notts County and was under 23s coach at Bolton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest.

He has supported more than 250 young people in Spain, playing under the Costa Unida banner and has developed numerous professional footballers throughout his career.

Trials for his new academy will take place on Wednesday, September 6 and Wednesday, September 13.

For details of the timings for each age group and to book a spot, visit www.costaunida.co.uk