Former West Yorkshire mine to host free experimental dance show

An experimental dance company will perform a free subterranean show about a Chilean mining crisis at the former Caphouse Colliery in Wakefield on Friday.

Trapped will tell the story of the 2010 collapse of a San Jose mine, which confined 33 workers deep underground for 69 days.

Artistic director Rachel Johnson takes the production to the National Mining Museum on New Road, Overton, between 5pm and 7pm.

She said that after enquiring about the museum she was invited to visit straight away.

“Since then they have been of invaluable support – I’ve got to know their museum guides who are all former miners and learned so much about the miners’ way of life, how they worked, developed lifelong friendships, how they managed working underground at long stretches and some of their hair-raising stories.”

A search party discovered 33 of the Chilean miners alive after 17 days, and 52 days later pulled them to safety.

To apply for tickets, email rosie@spin-arts.com