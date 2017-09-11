Four lanes blocked on M1 motorway after multi-vehicle crash

A multi-vehicle smash has closed four lanes of the M1, Highways Agency has warned today (Monday).
Drivers will face delays on the M1 Northbound from Junction 40 (Wakefield).
Highways England tweeted: "#M1 northbound J40. Multi-vehicle collision blocking 4 lanes.
"Traffic slowly passing on nearside. @WYP_RPU on scene. Emergency services on the way."
The crash is likely to affect any motorists driving north to Wakefield, Leeds and beyond traveling from Wakefield, Sheffield or South Yorkshire.
