Search

Four lanes blocked on M1 motorway after multi-vehicle crash

M1 North
M1 North

A multi-vehicle smash has closed four lanes of the M1, Highways Agency has warned today (Monday).

Drivers will face delays on the M1 Northbound from Junction 40 (Wakefield).

Highways England tweeted: "#M1 northbound J40. Multi-vehicle collision blocking 4 lanes.

"Traffic slowly passing on nearside. @WYP_RPU on scene. Emergency services on the way."

The crash is likely to affect any motorists driving north to Wakefield, Leeds and beyond traveling from Wakefield, Sheffield or South Yorkshire.