Four taken to hospital after crash

Four people were taken to hospital in the early hours of this morning after a crash in Featherstone.

Crews from Featherstone, Pontefract and Normanton fire stations were called to Common Side Lane at 1.35am.

Featherstone Fire Station watch commander Adam Smith said that two men and two women in their mid-to-late 20s were involved in the crash.

Firefighters had to release one man from the car but the other three had got out before the services arrived.

Four ambulances attended to take three people to Pinderfields Hospital and one man to Leeds General Infirmary.

Watch commander Smith wished to remind drivers to take care on the roads as the weather conditions changed.

He also reminded people to wear seatbelts and keep to the speed limit.