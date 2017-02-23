Fourth teenager charged over street shooting

A fourth teenager has now been charged in relation to the shooting in Dewsbury.

A 24-year-old man was left seriously injured and needing hospital treatment after being gunned down on Cemetery Road on the evening of February 1.

A 17-year-old from Manchester has been charged with attempted murder, robbery and attempted robbery.

Because of his age, he can not be named for legal reasons.

He is due to appear before Kirklees Magistrates’ court this morning.

Meanwhile, 19-year-old Ibrahim Malik, of Headfield Road, Dewsbury, appeared at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with conspiracy to murder.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on March 22.

Hasnain Khan, of Carrington Street, Bradford, and Owais Ashfaq of Gladstone Street, Bradford, have already appeared at Bradford Magistrates charged with attempted murder, robbery and attempted robbery.

Both men, who are 18, appeared on separate days but have both been held to appear at Bradford Crown Court on March 10.