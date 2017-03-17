Free screening of Ken Loach film I, Daniel Blake in Wakefield

A free screening of a BAFTA-winning movie about life on benefits will be held in Wakefield on Tuesday.

The Ken Loach film I, Daniel Blake will shown at the Community Awareness Programme (CAP), on Market Street, at 7pm on March 21.

The multi-award winning feature film tells the story of the difficulties facing a joiner who needs to claim benefits after he becomes ill.

He crosses paths with single mother Katie, whose only chance to escape a one-room hostel in London is flat 300 miles away.

The film has been praised for highlighting the treatment of the unemployed and how people who are too sick to work after been told they must get a job.

I, Daniel Blake has won the 2016 Palme d’Or, two British Independent Film Awards, four European Film Awards and Outstanding Film at the 2017 BAFTAs.

The Community Awareness Programme helps people by providing meals and household items as well as employment and housing advice.

