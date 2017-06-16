Free therapy sessions offered in Wakefield to those affected by the bombing in Manchester

Therapists in Wakefield are to offer free sessions this weekend to those affected by the recent Manchester Arena bombing.

PEER Support Yorkshire, on Charlotte Street Yard, is a not-for-profit company and is inviting people who were at the arena that night to drop-in an effort halt any post-traumatic symptoms from appearing.

Child trauma psychotherapist, Catherine Knibbs said: “Unfortunately there are not enough child trained therapists, with a specialist background in child trauma to cover this area. Using this approach I can help with an approach to give parents the skills to help their child, which means vicarious trauma is then limited.

“It is evidenced in research literature that this is the most helpful early intervention for this.

“Trauma is a response to a situation and is stored within the body and mind.”

More than 23 people were killed by a suicide bomber at the end of a gig on May 22, many of them children, while another 119 were injured, including people from the Wakefield area.

Three sessions are to be run this Saturday afternoon, June 17, at 1.30pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm and again on July 1.

Booking is required and up 25 people can attend each session.

For further details contact PEER on 01924 794705 or 07907589125.