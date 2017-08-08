Friends and family pay tribute to ‘beautiful’ model and aspiring mental health nurse Fia

The friends and family of a model and aspiring mental health nurse have paid tribute to her “beautiful” nature.

Sophia Theobald, fondly known as Sophie and Fia Tee, died last month after a struggle with mental health issues.

The 27-year-old’s striking tattoos caught the eye of photographers, magazines and companies across the country. And Fia, from Lupset, took part in many modelling shoots, including for streetwear brand Fulwood London.

Her mum Jacqui Burkinshaw said: “She was like a magnet. People were really drawn to her.” Stepdad Neil added: “She was very outgoing, the life and soul.”

Fia attended English Martyrs primary school before studying at St Thomas a Becket secondary. She had several clerical jobs but her latest role saw her volunteer at a homeless hostel, championing mental health support.

Mrs Burkinshaw said: “Sophie was crackers, really funny, lovely, very intelligent and quick-witted. She could have done anything or been anything.”

Her friends paid tribute to her caring personality.

Sarah Burgan said: “She helped so many people with their struggles and was always there for anyone.” Naomi Dale added: “Fia was the sassiest and funniest person I’d ever met. She spent her life helping others.”

Fia planned to start college in September to train as a social worker or mental health nurse. Her mum said: “Sophie knew there were barriers that needed to be broken down. She was hoping to help to do that for other people.”

Friend Hannah Lunn said Fia had “warmth and selflessness that touched everyone” while Nicola Paparazzo described her as “amazingly talented, beautiful and an inspiration to be around”. Chloe Mason added: “Fia was the most beautiful person, inside and out.”

And Jamie Galligan said: “The world needed more people like Fia. Her spirit will live on through all of the hearts she touched.” Modelling brand Incarnate added: “Fia’s fiery and vibrant personality will be sorely missed.”

Fia’s funeral takes place at English Martyrs Church at noon on Thursday, August 10, followed by a service at Wakefield Crematorium and a gathering at Sandal Rugby Club.