Friends of tragic Wakefield teenager Alex Rose hold events in his memory

FAMILY and friends of a “brave and selfless” teenager who lost his battle with a rare form of stomach cancer last month are hosting events to raise money in his memory.

Alex Rose, of Eastmoor, Wakefield, worked as a railway engineer before his diagnosis, and was a keen player of football and rugby league, supporting Leeds United and Wakefield Wildcats.

Wildcats supporters offered a minute’s applause for the 19-year-old during their match against the Catalans Dragons the day after his death on September 8.

Two events are being held in Alex’s hometown this month in his memory. Funds raised will go towards his funeral costs, with any additional money donated to two charities.

Alex became extremely ill last Christmas and was taken to Pinderfields hospital in January, where biopsies revealed that he was suffering from cancer in his upper gastro-intestinal tract with a one percent survival rate.

His mother Linda Tandy said: “He was extremely brave and courageous, never let it interfere with his life, and never shed a tear. He was so selfless, he was more concerned about how others felt, he assured his family and friends that he would be alright.”

Chemotherapy treatment began in March but by July Alex’s symptoms had worsened and he was told by doctors that his prognosis was terminal.

His mother, 36, said: “It was just horrendous. In his last few weeks he couldn’t be independent, but his spirit carried on until the end.

“The community has all pulled together, it’s so overwhelming, I’m still trying to keep on top it, thank you to everyone for your support.”

Hundreds of mourners attended Alex’s funeral last month, filling the church where it was held beyond capacity.

School-friend James Sinclair, 20, has now organised an event in his memory at Unity Works, Wakefield.

He said: “Alex was down-to- earth, liked by all sorts and liked to party. He never had a bad word to say about anybody, he never moaned and took his illness in his stride.”

The event will take place at 10pm on October 7 and will be headlined by DJ Tom Zanetti, who has a Facebook following of over 200,000 fans. Zanetti posted an appeal on his social media accounts encouraging followers to donate and attend.

Other notable performers on stage with Zanetti include KO Kane, Danny Boyd and Maff Boothroyd.

Tickets are available to buy for £10 and can be purchased from Unity Works reception, their website, or the Urban Quarter Barbers in Wakefield. Teenage Cancer Trust, which worked with Alex during his illness, will receive additional funds raised.

The second event will take place from 6pm on 15 October at Velvet Bar, Market Street, with further details to be announced as plans evolve.

Funds raised in Alex’s honour will be donated to the Wakefield Hospice, where he spent his last days before passing away.

A donation page has been created with a target of £1,000. Donations can be made at justgiving.com/fundraising/Velvet-Bar.