Fun and fires at Nostell Priory

Youngsters can compete in a conker championship as part of the half-term fun at National Trust Nostell next week.

The venue is running a range of activities from 11am to 3pm daily.

Mucky Monday will see children foraging for their favourite colours and shapes in the garden before turning them into natural dyes and leafy printing patterns on their own piece of autumnal artwork.

The conker championship will take place on 50 things Tuesday, when children can also make their own fuzzy felt acorns. On Wednesday, there will be sports on the vista, with games of cricket, volleyball and biking.

Crafty collections Thursday is all about making marvellous masks. Children can model their creations on the faces in Nostell’s paintings or make a scary mask ready for Halloween. Becca Hoy, artist in residence, will also be running a letter press postcard workshop throughout Thursday in the family room.

On Pot Luck Friday, children can make woodland crowns and lend a helping hand to Nostell’s gardeners by helping them clear up leaves in the ground ready to turn into compost.

There will also be a fungi walk from 10.30am to 12.30pm, when local specialist Alan Braddock will teach people how to distinguish between different types of mushrooms.

Sizzling Sunday offers a chance to get cosy around the campfire and strip a stick ready to toast marshmallows and dough balls. There’s a £1.50 charge per cook.

The events are free (except the campfire) but normal National Trust admission prices apply. Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nostell for a full list of prices or for more information.