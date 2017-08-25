Funding to save village church

A historic church with decaying stonework will be saved after almost £140,000 in grant funding was secured.

Repair swill be carried out on St Edward the Confessor Church in Brotherton thanks to the cash from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The Church Street site has been a place of worship since 1140, when King Stephen was on the throne.

The current church, built in 1836 by the squire Sir John Ramsden, is made of sandstone which has deteriorated after being battered by wind and rain.

Maintenance on the tower, roof, parapets and interior will keep the building in use after £139,600 was provided.

Rev Edward Woodcock, vicar at the church, said: “We’re delighted that we’ve received this support thanks to National Lottery players. Brotherton simply wouldn’t be Brotherton without St Edward’s.

“The amounts of money involved are frightening and without the Heritage Lottery Fund we would be going nowhere.”

The cash will also help research the history of the Grade II-listed church, which is named after the last Anglo-Saxon King of England.

David Renwick, head of the Heritage Lottery Fund Yorkshire and Humber, said: “There is a place of worship in almost every ward, village and town across the Yorkshire and Humber region, providing a very powerful visual connection with our past.

“This award to St Edward’s Brotherton, will ensure essential repairs are carried out, and the local community are able to get involved and learn about the stories and heritage of the building, helping to create a sustainable future for the church.”

In a statement the Heritage Lottery Fund added: “Like many village churches St Edward’s is held in high regard by many of the village’s in habitants who, although not regular churchgoers, see the church’s rites of baptism, marriage and funerals as a natural and valued part of the rhythm of life.

“Thus St Edward’s has served the village for 170 years and once the repairs and renovations have been carried out there is no reason why it will not continue to do so for the next 170.”