Fundraising campaign to support Stanley house fire victims

A fundraising campaign, set up to support the bereaved family, has been backed by hundreds of people.

More than £7,800 had been donated, in just over 24 hours, to help relatives through their grieving period after the fire on Wednesday which claimed the lives of 42-year-old Andrew Broadhead and his eight-year-old daughter, Kiera.

It is believed Mr Broadhead escaped the blaze but went back into the family home in Ash Crescent, to try and save Kiera who was trapped inside.

Mr Braodhead’s wife, Sara, 35, and their eldest daughter, Mia, 13, escaped the fatal fire through a bedroom window.

Launching the Crowdfunding campaign on the JustGiving website, Kelly Bucknell wrote: “After our little village of Stanley was rocked by the devastating news of the tragic deaths of a father and daughter, I have set up this fundraising page to help the family in any way we can to make their lives a little easier.

“Let’s all pull together as a community and show the family that we are behind them and they have our full support during this tragic and difficult time.

“Anything will help little or large, we can help towards any expenses, new clothing and footwear, costs of items lost, basically anything that will help to rebuild their lives.

“What you have all been through is one of life’s cruellest and hardest experiences and I’m sure I speak for the whole of the Stanley community when I say, you have our support all the way. Let’s help the family get through this guys.

“Many thanks and our deepest condolences go out to the entire Broadhead/Spaven family.”

www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/broadhead-angels