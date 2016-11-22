Funeral home helps pupils Be Safe, be Seen

Hemsworth pupils will be travelling to school in safety thanks to a town funeral provider.

Hemsworth Co-op Funeralcare has donated 200 reflective badges to Grove Lea Primary School as part of the be Safe Be Seen initiative run by road safety charity Brake.

The scheme is aimed at helping young people travel in safety during the darker mornings and evenings once the clocks have gone back.

Sally Henshall, headteacher for Grove Lea Primary said: “We try to teach our pupils about the importance of road safety, especially during the darker, colder nights when dangers on the roads can increase.

“We are so grateful to Hemsworth Co-op Funeralcare for its donation of reflective badges, and we hope it helps to raise awareness within the rest of the community.”

The blue high visibility reflective pin-badges were handed out to pupils aged between four and 11 years old.

Be Safe Be Seen has been supported by Co-op Funeralcare for more than 10 years. More than 30,000 badges were handed out by the funeral provider across the UK in 2015, with the aim of issuing a further 30,000 in 2016.

Claire White, funeral arranger for Hemsworth Funeralcare, said: “It’s important during this time of year that kids take even more care when travelling to and from school. We’re always passionate about projects that help and support the local community, and we hope that these reflective badges will keep the local children safe.”

Visit www.co-operativefuneralcare.co.uk for more information.