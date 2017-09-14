Future of Wakefield men’s clothes shop in doubt

A Wakefield clothes shop will continue to trade for the time being, despite the company being put into administration.

Greenwoods Menswear Limited has appointed Deloitte LLP as administrators but no redundancies have been announced at this stage.

The branch on Wakefield’s Little Westgate has a notice in the window outlining the status, but says it will remain open for now.

Adrian Berry, appointed a joint administrator, said: “We are currently assessing the options available, including a potential sale of the business, and are continuing to trade it in the meantime.

“No redundancies are being announced at this stage and we are grateful to the employees for their support at this difficult time. This is a challenging time for the UK retail sector, which has affected the company.”

The Bradford-based company employs 318 people with most working across 60 stores nationwide. Founded as a hat shop by Sir Willie Greenwood in 1860 and the brand grew to have about 200 stores until numbers dwindled in the 1990s.