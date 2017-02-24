Future students got first taste of life at college

More than 170 schoolchildren have taken master classes at Wakefield College.

Eager learners, aged 12 to 14, from a range of city schools took part in the STEMPLUS event, which focused on science, games development, and computing.

The master classes are designed to open the doors to subject areas that young learners may not have the chance to trial in a normal classroom setting.

Pupils on their half-term break took part in many engaging classes, including science experiments in biology and chemistry.

There were also tutorials of the 3D software in games development.

Wakefield College partnership manager James Pennington said: “I am delighted at the number of young people who gave up a day or two of their school holidays to participate in our master classes. We have focused on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) and digital subjects which have been identified as growth areas for the district in the next few years. I am keen for the college to play its part in providing young people with the skills to be successful in these industries.”

The sessions gave the students an opportunity to build on existing knowledge in subject areas that interest them, and their first taste of college life. Expert lecturers delivered the master classes in an industry setting, using top of the range facilities and suites that are on the Wakefield campus.

Physics master class participant, Nathan Farrell, said: “We learnt about the frequency of waves in the physics session, which is much harder than anything we’ve done before.

“I’ve always had an interest in science and I enjoyed the atmosphere at Wakefield College.”