Cleckheaton was transformed into a battlefield over the weekend as the Yorkshire Wartime Experience came to town.

The event, at a site off Hunsworth Lane, is now the biggest military re-enactment festival in the north of England.

Crowds enjoy the displays at Cleckheaton

It focuses on both world wars, with 500 military vehicles from both periods on display.

Over 50 re-enactment groups were invited to portray various armies and services.

There was also the chance to ride a tank.

Soldiers help each other during a WW1 gas attack

50 re-enactment groups attended

Sappers dig a trench

A radio operator with his equipment

500 military vehicles were in attendance