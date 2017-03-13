Garden waste collections start this week in the Wakefield district.

From tomorrow, Tuesday, March 14, the normal fortnightly brown bin collections will resume.

The garden waste brown bins can be used to dispose of grass and hedge cuttings, leaves, plants, weeds, twigs and small branches.

Last year the Council collected 20,370 tonnes of garden waste. Brown bin contents are composted.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Environment and Communities, said: “We’re reminding residents that garden waste collections start again this week. The district’s garden waste is composted at our state-of-the-art facility at South Kirkby.

“We rely on residents to ensure that they are putting the correct waste in their garden bin. If you’re unsure on what you can put in your garden waste bin, or any of our household bins, please visit our website for full details.”

Residents can check their bin collection date on the Council’s website at www.wakefield.gov.uk/bins