German trip marked twinning link

Former councillor Colin Peaker has notched up a half-century link with Wakefield’s twin city in Germany, Castrop-Rauxel.

Mr Peaker first visited the city exactly 50 years ago. In October 1966 he accompanied an English group on a youth exchange between the two cities.

Last week he made his 49th visit to Castrop-Rauxel and met a host of friends and dignitaries.

Above, Mr Peaker, second left, is pictured with long-time friend Heinz-Rudolf Berkenkopf, Rajko Kravanja, the mayor of Castrop-Rauxel, and Edith Delord, representative for all of Castrop-Rauxel’s twin cites.

This picture was sent in by journalist Vera Demuth, of Bochum in Germany.

Karl Josef Krekeler also contacted us via email to say: “During his seven days in Castrop-Rauxel Colin Peaker saw not only the mayor and good friends but also the former Castrop councillor, Mr Horst Sommerfeld, who welcomed Colin Peaker and the young English guests in 1966. Since then Colin Peaker is in contact with friends in Castrop-Rauxel.”

The city is in the eastern part of the Ruhr Area.