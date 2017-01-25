Get ready for the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch in Wakefield

It’s time to fill up your feeders in readiness for the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch this weekend.

More than half a million people counted more than eight million birds in 2016. Even more are expected to take part this year from January 28 to 30.

The world’s largest garden wildlife survey has, by popular demand, been extended by one day this year to Monday so that workers can get in on the count.

RSPB Fairburn Ings, on Newton Lane, near Castleford, has a dedicated Big Garden Birdwatch Lounge until January 30. It is close to a range of feeders and gives fantastic views of birds like bullfinches.

And on Sunday you can meet the RSPB Wakefield Local Group at Anglers Country Park, Wintersett at 9am to discover more about the Big Garden Birdwatch and get help with identifying garden birds along with other wildlife in the park.

And if the cold snap persists there could be a chance we could see some more unusual birds appearing in UK gardens, like waxwings. As well as counting feathered friends, the RSPB is once again asking participants to log some of the other wildlife they see in their gardens and green spaces such as grass snakes, hedgehogs, stag beetles, stoats and moles.

To take part, download your free Big Garden Birdwatch pack via ww2.rspb.org.uk/get-involved/activities/birdwatch.