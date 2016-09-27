‘Ghostly’ shadow captured at funeral parlour

This ‘ghostly’ shadow was captured on camera lingering in a stairwell.

Lee Riddiough, who works for paranormal investigator Mark Vernon, took the image whilst exploring Annison funeral parlour on September 16.

Mr Vernon, of Wakefield, said he had sent Mr Riddiough to visit the site, which is dubbed to be Hull’s most haunted venue.

He said: “I sent Lee on a week long mission at this place, because I had heard stories about it being haunted, to check it out.

“He was walking around with a group but he was by himself in this part of the building.

“He said he felt an urge to photograph this doorway.

“You often just get a sixth sense and feel something.

“He took this image and then took six more pictures but saw nothing on the others.

“It was just that one image that he captured this shadow.”

He added: “No one was stood there when it was taken, it appears to be a genuine shadow person stood watching him.”

Mr Vernon, who has been a paranormal investigator for more than three decades, plans to visit the funeral parlour again to try and find out what the shadow was.

Videos of his investigations, with team members Mr Riddiough and Tony Love, can be found on YouTube by searching Mark Vernon