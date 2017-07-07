Girl holds disco in memory of terror victims

a SCHOOLGIRL who was caught up in the Manchester terror attack held a disco for her classmates in memory of those who lost their lives.

Grace Liddle organised the event at De Lacy Primary in Pontefract in aid of the Red Cross’ Manchester emergency fund. She had been at the Ariana Grande concert with her mum and six of their friends, on May 22, the day after her tenth birthday.

Grace Liddle, who was at the Ariana Grande concert when the bomb was detonated has organised a charity school disco to raise money for the victim fun and to go towards creating a memorial garden at the school.

They left ten minutes early to avoid the traffic rush and were in the car park when a bomb was detonated inside Manchester Arena, killing 22 and injuring dozens more.

Grace’s mum Sarah Rylatt said: “We were lucky to get out when we did. Where it went off was directly behind where we had been sat.

“We didn’t actually see anything, which I am glad about. I can’t imagine what it would have been like.

“The concert was full of little girls all dressed up.

“Grace has done something really good to help others with this disco and I think it has also helped her to draw a line under what has happened.”

Miss Rylatt said Grace had been helped by one of her schoolteachers to focus her efforts on organising the disco.

She said: “Grace has coped with things quite well but she has been teary at times and quite overwhelmed, thinking what if.

“She had a really good time at the disco.

“She said she was overwhelmed that everybody had come and supported her.”

More than £260 was raised at the disco, with half going to the Red Cross fund to support those who were injured or bereaved in the attack, and the other half going towards the creation of a memorial garden at the school where children can reflect on events.

Pontefract’s Clinton Cards donated 22 balloons to the school for the disco, which were released in memory of the victims.