Give your views on products and earn shopping vouchers this Thursday

A market research company is offering people £20 in shopping vouchers in exchange for their time this Thursday.

Views are wanted by research company Good Sense Research on frozen meat products and packaging, with leading supermarkets Tesco and Iceland represented at two sessions.

The sessions, which take place at the Mews Hotel in Ossett at 2pm and 5.30pm, are expected to last no longer than 45 minutes.

In exchange for your views, volunteers will be rewarded with a £20 Love2Shop voucher.

To register for the sessions, email elisha@goodsense-research.com.