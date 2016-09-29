Gladys celebrates as she reaches milestone

Gladys Stringer celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday.

Born in South Kirkby in 1916, Mrs Stringer celebrated the day with her son, Peter Stringer and staff at New Haven Care Home in South Elmsall.

Mrs Stringer worked at numerous factories in the area, producing goods such as fireworks.

Later she married her late husband Thomas Stringer and the pair set up a family home in Drighlington.

Her son Peter said: “She had a hard life working in factories, things were never easy in those days.

“But she got on with it, working hard to get what she wanted.

“I just want to say that I hope she enjoyed the day and the rest of her days.

“I hope that she keeps on going as she has because it is obviously working.”

He added that Mrs Stringer has remained independent for most of her life.

She only moved into the care home in February when she was 99 years old where she continues to remain active.

She also enjoyed travelling regularly and was still heading abroad while she was in her late seventies.

Mrs Stringer would spend winters enjoying the weather in Majorca, Spain.

While sticking to cups of tea Mrs Senior never smoked but Peter added that she does enjoy an occasional snowball.

Before leaving her home Mrs Stringer kept and bred dogs during the last 20 years, including her own chihuahua Zoe.

Mr Stringer said:”She has always just got on with it, she did and got what she wanted in life to get where she is, enjoying herself.”