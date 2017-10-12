Go-ahead for health centre and apartments at old Express building

A major redevelopment of the former Wakefield Express site has been given the green light by city planners.

Linfit Investments Ltd has been given the go-ahead to create a healthcare centre, retail and office space and more than 60 apartments at the site on Southgate and Rodney Yard.

The old print works building will be demolished to make way for 50 new one and two bed apartments, with 24 parking spaces.

Meanwhile, the Express House building, which was home to offices and storage areas, will be converted to include office, health and retail space on the ground floor and 12 one and two bed apartments on the upper floor.

There will also be 21 car parking spaces.

A report produced by planning services said: “The proposal will bring an unoccupied site back in to active use which in turn will enhance the overall character of the area.”

The site was home to this newspaper for more than 150 years, before its switch to Northgate in 2012. The decision on the redevelopment plan comes five months after youths were spotted climbing on the roof of the building in May.

Police, who also received reports that youngsters were breaking in to the property, warned they were putting themselves and others in danger.

A statement submitted on behalf of the developer said the plans would “continue to support regeneration” and “breathe new life” into that area of the city.

