GP signs himself off for good after 33 years

A well-respected GP has signed himself off work for good after stepping down from his role at a community surgery after 33 years.

Retiring Dr David Brown has seen thousands of patients during his time at the Kings Medical Centre in Normanton.

Practice manager Christine Sanderson said: “He was unique, his care for patients was one of the most important drivers for the practice to achieve the best in patient care.

“He is very caring and supportive of his staff and was always one of the leaders for using new technology in general practice - Normanton was one of the first practices to bring in a computer.

“He was instrumental in the practice moving to the current building in 2009.”

Dr Brown, who lives in Sandal and turned 60 this week, underwent his GP training in Wakefield and qualified in 1980.

In more recent years, he has been the lead GP for the Wakefield General Practice Workforce Development Academy, to help improve the quality of medical training and education in the area.

His work in medical education will continue, but Dr Brown said of his time at Kings Medical Centre: “It has been a pleasure and privilege to care for the people of Normanton for the last 33 years.”