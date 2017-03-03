Green light given for 60 new houses despite council objection

Developers have been given the go-ahead to build 60 new homes in South Elmsall, despite objections from the town council.

Portward Homes was granted planning permission to construct the properties at Beech Street in the town last week.

The residential development will be made up of a mixture of two and three bed houses.

A road to access the site will be created from Beech Street after an existing building is demolished. There will also be a bridge into the site over Langthwaite Beck.

South Elmsall Town Council raised concerns that the development would impact on the traffic around Westfield Lane and that the local school was at capacity and would not be able to meet an increased demand for spaces.

Planning documents state that the developer will be asked to contribute £104,166 to fund six additional secondary school places, but that there is sufficient primary and post-16 provision.

Wakefield Council’s planning department said the scheme would “positively contribute to the mix of housing in the locality”.