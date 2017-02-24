Guess who’s back! Leeds Festival date for rap star Eminem

Rap star Eminem clearly likes rhyming in the West Riding – he’s on his way back to Leeds Festival as one of its 2017 headliners.

The US chart-topper previously played the annual music extravaganza in 2001 and 2013. He is the third headliner confirmed for this year’s festival, joining rock bands Kasabian and Muse at the top of the bill.

Other acts announced today include Migos, HAIM, Blossoms, You Me At Six, Halsey, Billy Talent and up-and-coming singer-songwriter Tom Grennan.

Artists previously confirmed include Two Door Cinema Club, Fatboy Slim, Wiley, Major Lazer, Bastille and At The Drive In.

The festival is taking place as usual this year at Bramham Park, near Wetherby, over the August Bank Holiday weekend.

For ticket information and other details, visit the www.leedsfestival.com website.