Gym mums invited to train for free in support Breast Cancer Care

Mums are being invited to train at a Castleford gym for free to help raise money for Breast Cancer Care.

Xercise4Less in Castleford is supporting the charity’s Mum of a Kind campaign this Mother’s Day to celebrate their members’ gym mums and raise much needed funds for the cause.

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in the UK and this Mother’s Day the equivalent of 170 women will be diagnosed with the disease. Breast Cancer Care is the only specialist UK-wide charity providing vital care, support and information for anyone affected by breast cancer, from day one.

Xercise4Less Castleford will be throwing open their doors over the Mother’s Day weekend, inviting non-members to visit and train for free at the club with a recommended donation of £2 to Breast Cancer Care to help the charity be there for more mums and their families during one of the biggest challenges of their lives.

Three day entry passes can be downloaded online here, before tomorrow, March 22.

In the two weeks leading up to Mother’s Day, members are all invited to nominate #mygymmum– whether this is their own mother, a relative or a female friend – by telling Xercise4Less why this woman is their inspiration in the gym.

Nominations can be made online and the winning entrant along with their ‘gym mum’ will receive a spa day for two.

Vicki Clark, General Manager at Xercise4Less Castleford, said: “It is a pleasure to be working with Breast Cancer Care again this year. Many of our team members and clients have been affected by breast cancer in some way and we look forward to seeing the club rally together to raise funds for this brilliant cause, whilst supporting the gym mums in their lives.”

Leah Weal, Brands Partnerships Specialist at Breast Cancer Care, says: “We are delighted Xercise4Less has decided to partner with Breast Cancer Care this Mother’s Day.

“With one person every ten minutes diagnosed with breast cancer in the UK, the funds raised by Xercise4Less will help us continue to provide anyone affected by breast cancer the best care, support and information.”