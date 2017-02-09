Half term fun at National Trust Nostell

Youngsters can fly into some fun bird-themed sessions at Nostell Priory this half term.

The National Trust venue has arranged a variety of activities running from 11am to 3pm daily from Monday, February 13 to Friday 17.

On Monday, children can make their own bird feeders, while Tuesday is all about filling in their scrapbook of 50 things to do before you’re 11 ¾ with den building and geocaching. On Wednesday, families can have a go at orienteering and hire a bike and on Thursday, the session will involve making bird boxes. Pot Luck Friday is all about sun dials and sunflowers.

The events, which coincide with National Nest Box Week, are all free, although a garden admission ticket is needed.

Nostell is also collecting clocks to star in a contemporary art installation ‘Harrison’s Garden’ as part of the 300th birthday celebrations for the Priory’s special clock made by John Harrison.

Anybody who would like to donate a timepiece can drop it off at one of the travelling clock stop events next week.

The roadshow will be at the National Coal Mining Museum from 11am to 3pm on Monday, February 13, Yorkshire Sculpture Park from 11am to 3pm on Tuesday 14, Wakefield Cathedral from 10am to noon and 1pm to 3pm on Thursday 16, and at the Wakefield Festival of Food, Drink and Rhubarb from Friday 17 to Sunday 19.

The theme of rhubarb will be explored at a winter rhubarb talk on Friday, February 10. Join Mark the kitchen gardener on a guided walk and talk to see how he grows forced rhubarb using historic techniques and natural materials. The talk starts at 1pm and is free with a garden ticket.

For more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nostell or call 01924 863892.