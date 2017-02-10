Half term sports tasters for boys and girls at the Ridings

Children can take part in sports taster sessions throughout half term as part of our #sistersport campaign.

The Ridings Shopping Centre, which is backing the campaign to celebrate active women and girls, is holding the free activities, aimed at giving girls in particular the chance to try out sports. The week of activities will begin on Monday, when the centre will host a climbing wall.

This will be followed by give-it-a-go table tennis on Wednesday, football freestyling workshops on Friday and a cyclathon challenge on Saturday.

It will finish on Sunday, when Wakefield Trinity Ladies will host rugby workshops and ticket giveaways.

Sara Hassan, marketing manager at The Ridings, said: “As a keen supported of the #sistersport campaign, we’re hoping to get lots of girls - and boys - trying new sports and activities during our half term events.

“In addition to offering the sports, we’re also giving away free tickets for Wakefield Trinity rugby games so that girls can also experience professional sports first hand and maybe be inspired to join in.”

#Sistersport, which is also backed by ambassador for Women In Sport Kate Hardcastle, aims to empower and encourage women in Wakefield to give sport a go and become more active, no matter their skill or ability.

We are celebrating women and girls who are active or involved in sport and highlight the incredible work of clubs and organisations supporting every woman to do just that.

For more on our #sistersport campaign, see page 18.