Halloween fun over October half term

Spooky-themed activities are among Wakefield Council’s programme of events this October half term.

Children can play with a giant liquorice and dress up as all sorts at Pontefract Museum.

And on Wednesday, October 26, they can have a go at making a Halloween hat.

At Castleford Museum, there will be spooky craft activities for youngsters of all ages.

And at Wakefield Museum, children aged two to five can make wet and sparkly creations in a George’s Marvellous Mess event inspired by Roald Dahl on Thursday, October 27.

Coun Les Shaw, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We have a range of fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. So get the dates in your diary and get ready for some great days out.”

Other activities include the Room on the Broom scavenger trail, where children can hunt for 16 stamps across Thornes Park, Pontefract Park, Pugneys Country Park and Haw Park Wood.

There are also sports and leisure events including water sports at Pugneys and floats and balls sessions at the district’s swimming pools:

• Sun Lane, in Wakefield: Monday 24 October - Friday 28 October from 1.15pm - 2.45pm.

• Pontefract Swimming Pool: Monday 24 October to Friday 28 October from 1.00pm -2.00pm.

• Knottingley Sport Centre: Monday 24 October, Wednesday 26 October, Thursday 27 October and Friday 28 October. All fun sessions start at 1.30pm - 2.30pm.

• Featherstone Sport Centre: Monday 24tOctober, Tuesday 25 October, Thursday 27 October and Friday 28 October. All fun sessions start at 1.00pm - 2.00pm

• Normanton Swimming Pool: Monday 24 October to Friday 28 October from 1.15pm - 2.15pm

• Castleford Swimming Pool: Monday 24 October to Friday 28 October from 1.15pm -2.15pm

Some activities need to be booked. For more information on all activities please visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/events