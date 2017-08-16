Ham-fisted burglar had slice of bad luck

A ham-fisted burglar was caught after dropping his identification pass for the Leeds bacon factory where he worked at the scene of a break-in.

Sebastian Stanislawski also carried out burglaries at a pub and an Indian restaurant during a spree of crime to fund his drink habit.

Leeds Crown Court heard Stanislawski had a slice of bad luck after forcing a window to get into his neighbour’s home at flats on George Street, Wakefield, on December 27 last year.

He stole a laptop worth £250 but was brought to justice after he dropped a lanyard he used for work at Cranswick Gourmet Bacon, in Sherburn in Elmet.

Police recovered the pass and contacted the firm who confirmed it belonged to Stanislawski.

Stanislawski’s fingerprints were also found at the scene of the break-in.

The court heard the 41-year-old also broke into a pub in Wakefield city centre and ransacked the bar area before being chased away by the landlord on April 14 this year.

His attempts to break open the till failed. Stanislawski was caught red handed on May 7 by two members of staff at Syhiba Indian restaurant.

The two men stopped Stanislawski as he tried to leave the premises when they went to open up the business.

He tried to smash a window and kick open the door to get out but was detained and police were called.

He was found in possession of a TV remote control which belonged to the business.

His flat on George Street was searched and the TV was already the property, having been stolen earlier that day.

Stanislawski pleaded guilty to three offences of burglary and was jailed for 12 months.

Recorder Simon Jackson, QC, said: “Only custody is appropriate.”