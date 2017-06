Colourful scarecrows transformed Badsworth during its 21st annual Scarecrow Festival.

There were 41 creations on display which were all marked on a “Scarecrow Map” of the village.

Ann Slinger, organiser of the event, said: “Everybody enjoyed it, it was an amazing experience. “To close the event we had a tug-of-war event and released balloons in memory of Jo Cox.”

Money raised by the event was donated to local charities and prizes were provided by the Earl of Pontefract restaurant.