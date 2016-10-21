Have your say on plans for £3m market hall

Plans to redevelop the site of the current market hall into a cinema and restaurants have gone on display.

An exhibition is underway at the Elizabethan Gallery in Brook Street for people to view and have their say on the proposals and speak to the development team from Sovereign Centros.

People can call in between 8am and 7pm today and between 10am and 4pmon Saturday.

And the plans can also be viewed online at www.trinitywalkleisure.com, where there will be a form for people to feed back their thoughts.

Wakefield Council, Sovereign Centros and the owners of Trinity Walk Shopping Centre agreed in principle to sell the city’s £3m market hall to make way for the cinema complex earlier this month.

A spokesman for the developer said the finished site would include seven restaurants and cafes, a nine screen cinema operated by The Light and a covered outdoor seating area beneath some of the current market hall canopy.

The indoor market, which opened in 2008, could shut as soon as January and stall holders will have to move their businesses. Traders at the outdoor market will move to a new open-air market on the Cathedral precinct on November 17.