Headteacher leaves Wakefield district school

A chain of academy schools has announced the departure of one of its headteachers.

Linda Mann has left as headteacher of Mill Dam Junior and Infant School in Ackworth.

It was announced in a letter to parents from Dave Dickinson, chief executive of Waterton Academy Trust, which runs the school on Mill Gate.

The letter said: “I write to inform you that Mrs Mann has decided the time is right for her to pursue other opportunities and has therefore relinquished her position as headteacher at Mill Dam School.

“The trust will work closely with the school over the coming weeks to ensure that our children continue to enjoy a quality education and that the appropriate leadership capacity remains in place.

“A recruitment process will commence immediately with the intention of securing a suitably qualified replacement.”