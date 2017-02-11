Dementia-friendly quilts to be shown at libraries

Patchwork quilts designed to stimulate memories in people living with dementia will go on display at three of the district’s libraries.

Narinder Gill, director of Bluebird Care Wakefield, launched a partnership with the Alzheimer’s Society Wakefield, the Five Towns Dementia Action Alliance, Carers Wakefield and Prince of Wales Hospice to create the quilts.

During the past six months, they have made more than 50 of the patchwork designs, which include attached objects and varied textures, with the help of Wakefield Sewing Group, based in East Hardwick, and Mirfield Sewing Group.

Narinder has also worked with families to try to capture relevant and poignant memories on the squares, to encourage people to talk about their formative years.

She said: “We believe these quilts will not only provide a source of comfort and warmth but also visible, tactile and sensory stimulation and in doing so, help to channel feelings of agitation and giving restless hands ‘a moment of peace’.”

The Alzheimer’s Society’s services manager Wendy Porter added: “The quilts enable people with dementia to tap into their interests while reminding them of positive memories.”

Some of the quilts will now go on display at local libraries to encourage conversation around dementia.

They will be at Normanton Library this month and in March, Sandal Library in April and May and Featherstone Library in June and July.