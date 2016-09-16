Family’s mountain marathon raises cash for Admiral Nurses

A family have raised more than £2,300 to help fund specialist dementia nurses after a marathon mountain walk.

Sally Hobson, 13, roped her family into walking the Yorkshire three peaks after her grandparents were the first people in Wakefield to be helped by an Admiral Nurse.

Michael Brown, 80, has had dementia for around six years, leaving his wife Margaret in need of support.

Sally, 13, and other family members walked the Yorkshire three peaks in aid of Admiral Nurses, who look after people with dementia and their families and carers, providing practical and emotional support.

Mum Emma Hobson, of Sandal, said they battled wet and windy weather conditions on the walk as other family members provided hot drinks and food along the way.

After setting a fundraising total of £1,800, just over £2,375 has so far been raised.

Mum Emma Hobson said: “Conditions were pretty horrible at times. We started walking at 6.30am. The rain started at about 10am and it didn’t really stop.

“Sally was an absolute star. She ached all over, was wet through to the skin but she didn’t moan once.

“She walked with sheer determination and high spirits.”

Sally’s grandparents were the first people in Wakefield to be helped by Matthew Burns, the district’s first Admiral Nurse.

He was appointed after Sheila Wainwright raised more than £30,000 and convinced health bosses to commission an Admiral Nurse after the death of her husband, John, from Alzheimer’s.

Local community groups helped her to raise the cash, as well as a concert by Brighouse and Rastrick Band.

To sponsor the Hobson family log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sallyhobson03