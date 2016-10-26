Fears over killer food poisoning bug prompt recall

Patchwork Pate has recalled 15 varieties of its pate over fears it could contain the toxin responsible for potentially fatal botulism food poisoning.

The company has been forced into the recall after being unable to prove the effectiveness of its safety procedures in relation to controlling Clostridium botulinum.

The issue relates to controlling factors to prevent the growth and toxin production of the toxin, which if present in food can cause botulism - a form of food poisoning which can be fatal.

The following products are affected:

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Italian Chicken Liver, Anchovies and Capers: Pack size: 90g jar: Batch code: 2310, 1111, 1506, 2209, 3005 and 1307.

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Italian Chicken Liver, Apple and Walnut:Pack size: 90g jar: Batch code: 1311, 1812, 2009, 2004 and 2806.

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Italian Chicken Liver, Orange and Garlic: Pack size: 90g jar: Batch code: 1506, 1108, 611, 1112, 1910, 1204, 809, 2009 and 2709.

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Mediterranean Chicken Liver, Sundried Tomato and Onion: Pack size: 90g jar: Batch code: 710, 1012, 501, 1204, 1111, 2605 and 2209.

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Mediterranean Chicken Liver and Spiced Chilli: Pack size: 90g jar: Batch code: 1311, 203, 809, 2709, 605, 1506, 1108 and 1910.

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Mediterranean Chicken Liver, Olive and Lemon: Pack size: 90g jar: Batch code: 2310, 2004, 2206, 909, 2209 and 2001.

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Welsh Chicken Liver, Apple and Welsh Cider: Pack size: 90g jar: Batch code: 312, 2001, 1204, 2605, 2206, 2209, 2110, 2310, 1311, 1712, 1105 and 1608.

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Welsh Chicken Liver with Spiced Shiitake Mushroom: Pack size: 90g jar: Batch code: 710, 312, 2112, 3103 and 1204.

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Welsh Chicken Liver with Smoked Water & Penderyn Whiskey: Pack size: 90g jar: Batch code: 3010, 312, 1812, 203, 1905 and 2110.

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Chase British Free Range Chicken Liver with Smoked Vodka: Pack size: 90g jar: Batch code: 1111, 312, 1105, 1908, 1810, 110, 703 and 1509.

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Chase Pheasant Liver with Chase Sloe Gin: Pack size: 90g jar: Batch code: 710, 611, 1112, 2001, 2004, 1307, 809 and 1908.

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Chase British Free Range Duck Liver with Chase Marmalade Vodka: Pack size: 90g jar: Batch code: 1111, 312, 1812, 2112, 2001, 2004, 2206, 1307, 809, 1810, 3010, 710, 1012, 2203 and 1908.

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Chase British Free Range Chicken Liver with Extra Dry Gin: Pack size: 90g jar: Batch code: 2310, 1112, 1812, 2011, 501, 1805, 1908, 2206, 909, 1309 and 1810.

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Chiltern Valley Duck and Orange: Pack size: 90g jar: Batch code: 3010, 809, 2711 and 407.

Product: Patchwork Pâté, Chiltern Valley Wild Boar: Pack size: 90g jar: Batch code: 611, 2711 and 809

If you have bought any of these affected products do not eat them. Instead return them to the store where they were bought for a full refund.