Heart attack victim thanks hero NHS worker who saved his life

A man who collapsed with a heart attack while cycling has thanked the hero NHS worker who saved his life.

Peter Hemsworth, 58, was found slumped at the side of the road in Horbury by healthcare assistant Theresa Normington.

Ms Normington, who was on her way to work in Castleford, found he was not breathing and his heartbeat had stopped. She carried out life-saving CPR for 15 minutes until paramedics arrived.

Eight weeks laster Mr Hemsworth is recovering at home in Ossett following treatment in intensive care.

His wife Karen said: “What do you say to someone who’s done something like this? Thank you for saving my husband’s life.

“There just aren’t enough words to say enough thank yous.” She also thanked Martyn Brook, who was passing when her husband collapsed and went over to help.

Ms Normington said: “I was just there at the right time. I’m pleased I was there to be able to have helped Peter. It’s a good opportunity to highlight the importance of CPR training to the public.”

Mr Hemsworth is now attending rehabilitation appointments at Pinderfields Hospital.

Debbie Newton, director of community services operations at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “While Theresa doesn’t believe she has done anything out of the ordinary, we know that she was instrumental in saving Mr Hemsworth’s life and we are extremely proud of her.”