Jermain Defoe visits cancer battler Bradley Lowery as family say he is 'finding breathing difficult'

England footballer Jermain Defoe has visited his "best friend" Bradley Lowery as the youngster battles neuroblastoma.

The six-year-old's family have said in recent days that he is "very weak".

But he has been well enough to meet with Jermain and also had a party with his cousins.

An update on Bradley's page posted this morning read: "Update on Brad is....he is very weak and finding breathing difficult but he is fighting it.

"He insisted on having a party and he invited his cousins and girlfriend Poppy yesterday.

"They all laid on the bed having cuddles I think it was his way of saying his goodbyes.

"Late last night his best friend Jermain come to visit him and it was so heart warming seeing how Bradley reacted.

"He was so happy and laid for ages getting cuddles.

"Bradley was really relaxed with him.

"Thank you again for your support, although we are getting a lot of messages and comments, we are going to get through them all eventually, as your words do really mean a lot to us all x x."

Bradley's school friends have released a song in his honour to raise funds for his @bradleysfight fund.

