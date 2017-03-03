King Street NHS walk-in centre to stay open

An NHS walk-in centre which was threatened with closure will remain open for at least another two years, it has been announced.

Health bosses have revealed that King Street walk-in centre in Wakefield city centre has had its contract extended beyond September this year.

People can be seen without a GP appointment at the centre, which is run by Local Care Direct. It will stay open as part of plans to reduce the number of people turning up at hospital A&E departments for treatment.

A GP practice based at the same site will still close at the end of March under a separate decision by NHS Wakefield Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

The CCG said in a statement: “NHS Wakefield CCG has confirmed that it wishes to extend the contract for the walk in service at King Street for at least the next two years.”

Dr Greg Connor, medical advisor to the CCG, added: “The walk in service remains an important local service and is highly valued by many patients.

“The CCG, local practices and Local Care Direct are extending and building on the good primary care services we already have so that people all across the district get prompt safe care and do not queue in a hospital emergency department unnecessarily.

“This helps people get care in the right place for their needs, takes some of the pressure off general practices and ensures hospital emergency departments are freed up to see people with serious and life threatening conditions.”

The CCG originally extended the walk-in centre contract for six months from April 2016 after carrying out a review of its future.

Today’s announcement means it will remain open until at least September 2019.