Power failure caused distress on labour ward

A maternity unit was plunged into chaos during a morning power cut, it has emerged.

Patients were distressed and midwives had to use their mobile phones for lighting during the blackout at Pinderfields Hospital birth centre.

Claire Jones and Craig Yaxley were in the unit at the time for the birth of their baby girl Belle just after 8am on Thursday, September 21.

Miss Jones suffered complications as a result of the power cut because staff could not complete the removal of afterbirth following delivery.

She said: “It was just horrific. The midwives were using their i-phones. They were struggling to see to cut the cord.”

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust said the power was off for just six minutes.

But the couple, of South Hiendley, have disputed this, saying the electricity was off for far longer, and that the backup power also failed.

Miss Jones said: “There was one power cut at around 5am. Then I gave birth at 8.07 and just as I was delivering the baby it went off, for around 25 minutes I would say.”

Miss Jones said she would need further tests following the incident, but baby Belle was doing fine. She added: “What if the baby had come out not breathing? Which was a possibility. She’s fine, luckily.”

Mid Yorkshire said the outage happened when electrical systems were being tested at the hospital.

Director of nursing David Melia said: “As part of this work, the electricity supply to the labour ward was disrupted for around six minutes and emergency lighting provision was activated throughout this period.

He added: “We would like to apologise to Miss Jones and Mr Yaxley for any distress this disruption caused.

“We are investigating fully and will be in contact with the family to make sure we keep them informed of our findings.”